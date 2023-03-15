The Tabernacle, Machynlleth is delighted to welcome back music scholars from Shrewsbury School as part of their Youth Series of concerts.
With long-standing ties to the Tabernacle, the concert this year will be a celebration of young talent from inspirational young soloists, chamber musicians and a chamber choir. Many of of these amazing musicians continue their path in music at conservatoires of music both here and beyond, and are truly our musicians of the future.
The concert takes place on Wednesday, 22 March at 7pm. Tickets are £10 on the door and 18 and under go free.