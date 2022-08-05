Celebrations as 1960s fire engine returns to station
THERE were celebrations at Aberdyfi Fire Station when an engine used in the 1960s returned home.
Fire crews past and present and their families and friends gathered at the station on Thursday, 14 July to welcome the old Bedford EFF 3170 fire engine back to the station.
The engine was commissioned in the 1960s and served the local community until the late 1980s. It has now returned to Aberdyfi after a group of five crew came together to buy it.
Louis Hiatt, watch manager at Aberdyfi and Tywyn Fire Station, said: ”In 1966 Merioneth fire brigade commissioned Bedford Angus coach builders to build a fire engine for Aberdyfi Fire Station. The EFF317D arrived in 1967 and spent its whole operational life in Aberdyfi before retiring in 1988.
“It was put into numerous auctions between then and 2000 before being bought by an enthusiast who, along with his family, has spent 20 or more years caring and reconditioning the appliance.
“During the early months of 2020, the owner got in contact with current fire crew at Aberdyfi offering us the opportunity to purchase it for preservation, thus maintaining the historic value to the village of Aberdyfi and to show the local area its beauty.
“In May this opportunity became a reality and a collection of five crew members now part-own the fire engine on a not-for-profit basis. We are delighted to have the old Bedford back here at Aberdyfi Fire Station and aim to take it to events, carnivals, weddings, proms and more as this represents an important piece of village history.”
“It was great to see some of the long-retired crew members back here reminiscing about their time on the wonderful Bedford EFF317D.”
Report and photos by Doris O’Keefe
