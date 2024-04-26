North will take on south in Aberaeron this weekend in a charity rugby match.
The game will see the best players from Aberystwyth, Tregaron and Lampeter rugby clubs face off against a select fifteen from Aberaeron, Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan rugby clubs.
The match, which takes place at Aberaeron Rugby Club on Sunday, 5 May, has been organised by Sioe'r Cardis 2024, as Ceredigion is the host county for this year's Royal Welsh Show.
The match will take place at 2.30pm, but a whole day of activities has been organised for the Sunday.
There will be children's events in the morning with young farmers from north and south Ceredigion also facing off against each other from 12.30pm.
Following the on-field battle, there will be live music and an auction in the club house.
Organisers from Sioe'r Cardis say: "Aberaeron Rugby Club are expecting large crowds when the north and the south of the county will be 'scrumming'it out for charity on 5 May.
"The guest referee is still to be announced - but we can guarantee the crowds a fun packed day and night - with children's rugby too; charity auction; entertainment and lots of fun.
"The president of the Royal Welsh Show 2024, Mr Denley Jenkins, is team leader of the south Ceredigion team."