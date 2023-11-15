House prices increased slightly in Ceredigion and Powys in September, new figures show.
A rise of just 0.1 per cent in Ceredigion contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.5 per cent over the last year.
The average Ceredigion house price in September was £258,028, Land Registry figures show.
An increase of 0.6 per cent in Powys does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the county suffer a 3.8 per cent annual decline.
The average house price in September was £246,483.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Wales, where prices decreased 0.9 per cent, and both Ceredigion and Powys were above the 0.5 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Ceredigion rose by £1,300 – putting the area 10th among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
In Powys, the average sale price fell by £9,800 – putting the county 19th in Wales. The highest annual growth in Wales was in Monmouthshire, where property prices increased on average by 4.7 per cent, to £368,000.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Blaenau Gwent lost 11.2 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £118,000.