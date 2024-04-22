More than four per cent of homes in Ceredigion have solar panels installed, research has revealed, the second highest percentage in the UK.
While Anglesey takes top spot in percentage of households having solar panel installations at 4.21 per cent, in Ceredigion is narrowly behind with 4.12 per cent.
A total of 1,274 installations carried out throughout the year to March 2024.
Powys is in third place with 1,981 solar installations in 2023/24 accounted for 3.29 per cent of all households in the area.
The research , conducted by Independent Advisor Solar, shows Wales overall has seen a 300 per cent in solar panel installations in the past year compared to previous years, with 17,763 installed in 2023/24.