Plans for five new homes in Aberporth have been approved by Ceredigion County Council despite objections from neighbours that the development would be “out of place” and “ruin the character” of the area.
The scheme to build five new two storey homes – including one affordable unit – at land adjacent to Llain Onnen, Tresaith Road were approved subject to conditions by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers.
Similar plans for the land – involving just three homes - were refused last year due to the lack of affordable housing, but the latest application sees one of four semi-detached properties being labelled affordable.
The plans were criticised by residents over parking, overlooking and over-development of the site.
One objection said the plans were an “over-development of a plot that was only meant to be for two bungalows” and the planned homes “will look completely out of place and ruin the character of Tresaith road.”
“They will tower over the adjacent bungalows denying them sunlight for most of the day and looking straight down into their gardens and bedrooms,” the objection said.
Another resident of Tresaith Road objected on the grounds that “the proposal for five dwellings on a plot which is not much bigger than two of the adjacent plots put together is not in keeping with the existing pattern of development.”
They said that quality of life, including the coastal views, will be “severely degraded” by “having to put up with the constant noise of contractors vehicles coming and going and the dust and noise that goes with construction work for the duration of the build if the development goes ahead.”
Developers, in planning documents said they “are aware that there will be some noise associated with the construction of the development and whilst every effort will be taken to ensure it is not disruptive, there will always be some noise.”
“However, the developers will have to adhere to strict rules and work within normal working hours to ensure the comfort of neighbours,” developers said.
“In regards the loss of views, unfortunately under planning law, the right to a view is not a consideration for the acceptability of a planning proposal.
