Thousands of people in 18 Gwynedd towns and villages could be missing out on better broadband services, Openreach has warned.
They have brought full fibre broadband to thousands of properties in Fairbourne, Arthog, Friog, Llwyngwril, Clynnog-fawr, Trefor, Pontllyfni, Llithfaen, Llanaelhaearn, Llanbedr, Llanuwchllyn, Llandderfel, Beddgelert, Rhyd-Ddu, Llanwnda, Rhostryfan, Rhosgadfan and Groeslon through the UK Government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme, part of Project Gigabit, the government-funded programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband.
Upgrades have given residents and businesses access to faster, more reliable broadband – with more properties set to be reached soon. People in Gwynedd can see if they can upgrade to full fibre by visiting Openreach’s full fibre checker.
Martin Williams, Openreach’s Partnership Director for Wales, said: “Our extensive network - the largest in the UK – means residents can shop around and find the best deals that suit their needs. But it’s important to remember upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to order it to take advantage of the technology.
“Openreach is committed to building the best full fibre network, and doing it sustainably is crucial for our business, the communities we serve, and the environment we all share. As part of our ‘Let’s Reach Zero’ strategy, we aim to lower our carbon emissions, use less and waste less material, and protect nature wherever we operate.”
Full Fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world.
Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 20 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions, so people in Gwynedd are urged to check if they can upgrade to it.
