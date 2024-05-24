A Ceredigion brewery is gaining attention after scooping a number of top awards.
Tucked away below the newly refurbished former Brynhoffnant Inn, now renamed ‘Y Bryn a’r Bragdy’ there is another relatively new business Bragdy Aberteifi / Cardigan Brewery, with a dedicated team committed to producing top quality traditional and innovative Ales & Lagers.
Led by the Head Brewer, Tom Newman, who is both very experienced and passionate about his craft, the emphasis is on quality and consistency.
Tom is much respected in the industry and is one of the few Qualified Beer Sommeliers in the UK. Following a highly successful and encouraging start last year, Bragdy Aberteifi / Cardigan Brewery has worked hard by investing in people and production equipment and have succeeded in literally trebling its capacity and efficiency ready for 2024.
The hard work by all involved has paid off and this year Cardigan Brewery has started the season with a win, five wins to be precise.
‘Untappd’ is an App & Website aimed at researching great beers, breweries and bringing together likeminded friends & enthusiasts on which you can rate the Ales & Lagers you are drinking.
In March this year Cardigan Brewery's Golden Ale, ‘Sunny Dai’ was awarded a Bronze Medal by the members of Untappd!
It didn’t stop there though.
After entering the SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers and Associates) Wales and West beer Awards, they have walked away with four more accolades as reward for the team’s hard work.
‘Dai Cockles’ – won a coveted silver award Keg ‘Session’ Cask British Best Bitter (4.5% - 6.4%) Class
Lager, ‘Dai Bach’, has also picked up a silver award in the Keg Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%) Class, as has ‘Hazy Dai’ in the Bottle and Can Premium Lager section.
‘Dai Mawr’ - formerly known as Dai Iawn – picked up a bronze award.
Brewery Manager David Coviello said: "We are extremely pleased to be recognised with these awards.
“It is a reflection of the extremely high standards that we strive to maintain – in quality of ingredients, diligence and consistency, especially from production to customer service.
‘’There is an increasing demand for our Craft Beers & Lagers throughout Hospitality venues generally in West & South Wales and lots of interest from further afield which is very rewarding for all here.’’
Bragdy Aberteifi drinks are available in an increasing number of shops and pubs across west Wales and offers off-sales at Y Bryn a’r Bragdy and The Teifi Waterside Hotel in Poppit.