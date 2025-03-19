A Ceredigion taxi company has donated £1,000 to a local charity that supports children and young adults with disabilities.
Teifi Taxis, which has cars in Lampeter and Aberystwyth, has donated the money to DASH Ceredigion.
Explaining the reasons behind the donation, Elaine Wright the Director of Teifi Taxis Ltd, said: “Teifi Taxis Ltd feels very fortunate to work with and alongside Dash Ceredigion, witnessing firsthand how these dedicated staff and volunteers help provide exciting new experiences for all disabled children.
“Dash is very close to my own heart, my brother Paul has autism and used to attend Dash regularly as a child.
“I know how beneficial this charity is and how much Paul enjoyed participating in the many days out, filled with fun activities.
“Dash made such a positive difference to our family, and it is continuing to help and support many more families.
“So for us at Teifi Taxis we are so happy to create a few more special memories with our donation of £1,000.”
Since 1978, DASH Ceredigion has been organising a variety of leisure schemes for children with additional needs, disabled children and young people throughout the county.