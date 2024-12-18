“Your tyres are your connection to the road, so it’s essential that they are in good condition and correctly inflated. The legal minimum level of tread is 1.6mm. However, during autumn and winter it’s advisable to have tread of at least 3mm to help with driving on slippery surfaces. A simple trick to test the tread depth is to use a 20p coin. When you insert the coin into one of the grooves on the tyre, the rim of the coin should sit in the tyre so it’s no longer visible. If this isn’t the case, it’s time to buy some new tyres.”