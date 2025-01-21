Plans to standardise car parking charges across Ceredigion County Council car parks and make changes to bring in extra income have been given the go-ahead despite a consultation receiving more than 200 objections.
Ceredigion County Council Cabinet members meeting on 21 January approved a plan which will introduce Ceredigion-wide season tickets, see a new facility built in Aberystwyth and standardise fees across the county, despite a consultation receiving 226 objections.
The plan aims to bring in a total income of £1.7m a year in an attempt to balance the books.
Objections said the changes will have a negative impact on footfall and viability of businesses, and raised concerns that the proposed charges were “too high” and in some areas “extortionate”, with the council accused of being “greedy.”
Cllr Keith Evans, who represents Llandysul, told the meeting that the beginning of charging in Llandysul has led to an empty car park, and that a “number of objections” had been received from the town on the plans over fears it would affect trade.
Aberystwyth business club, in its response, said that while members “broadly agree with the proposals and welcomes standardising and reducing season tickets across the county council”, they called for free parking to be offered on the outskirts of town “to incentivise people to walk in.”
The “simplification” of car parking charges, will see all vehicles in all council car parks paying the same rate – now ranging from £3 to £7.
Initial plans to charge Blue Badge holders to park was scrapped by Cabinet members last year, with instead an extra 50p added to each proposed car parking charge.
The plans also include extending Maesyrafon car park in Aberystwyth into the disused former Arriva bus depot, and the introduction of a new Ceredigion Long Stay Car Park Season Ticket.