HAHAV Chair Gwerfyl Pierce Jones has completed the 100-mile walk that kickstarted the hospice charity’s latest fundraising campaign.
At the beginning of June, HAHAV launched a campaign to raise £200,000 in 18 months to safeguard and develop its services.
New Chair Gwerfyl kicked off the campaign in style, pledging to walk 100 miles in a month. Having covered 126 miles in June the sponsorship received is approaching £7,000 and it’s not too late to donate.
Gwerfyl said: “I would like to thank all those who contributed.
“All monies raised will go towards the development of Plas Antaron as a Living Well Centre and the expansion of our volunteer services across Ceredigion.
“This, of course is only the beginning and I would like to encourage anyone, individuals or organisations, to support HAHAV by organising your own fundraising events. Donations large or small will be greatly appreciated.”
Ceredigion is the only county in Wales with no recognised hospice service and the volunteer led charity HAHAV, is providing much-needed care services for people with life limiting illnesses across the county.
If you would like to donate, organise a fundraising event, or volunteer, please visit hahav.org.uk, call 01970 611550, or email [email protected].