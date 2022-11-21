Ceredigion children send good luck message to Welsh team ahead of World Cup opener
CHILDREN from across Ceredigion have recorded a video singing Yma o Hyd as a good luck message to the Welsh team ahead of their World Cup opener against the USA later today.
Over the last few weeks, all of Ceredigion’s primary schools have been taking part in a workshop to create a poem with the Ceri Wyn Jones.
The schools set about creating poetry, which was then turned into a rap.
The rap follows the ball’s journey from one school to another with the schools passing, kicking, heading the ball across all 39 schools in the county.
High school pupils in the county have also been creating poetry with Aneirin Karadog, which was then turned into a picture by Aberystwyth artist, Lizzie Spikes.
A website full of resources and activities has been released to the county’s schools. It includes challenges by Dafydd Iwan, a chat with Rhys Norrington-Davies and a commentary session with Dylan Ebenezer. The resources are full of language, mathematics and numeracy activities, and expressive arts.
Ceredigion schools have also recorded a video singing Yma o Hyd, which has been sent to the Welsh Football Association to share ‘good luck’ from Ceredigion.
Cllr Ifan Davies, Chairman of Ceredigion County Council, said: “The children of Ceredigion have been working hard to create these masterpieces to support our country in the World Cup. They look like they enjoyed the activities whilst also learning through the Welsh language. Good luck to Wales from everyone in Ceredigion!”
Anwen Eleri, Welsh Language Support Officer in Schools, said: “When going around Ceredigion’s schools, it is so nice to see the buzz of excitement among our young people, and also the teachers. All this work certainly makes the Welsh language exciting and relevant for our children. Thank you to the schools for being part of this unforgettable time in Welsh history.”
