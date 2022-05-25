Ceredigion Citizens Advice appeal for volunteers

CEREDIGION Citizens Advice is marking Volunteers Week with a recruitment drive for enthusiastic people looking to add something extra.

The charity needs volunteers to train as advisors, take on community outreach work and help with research and campaigns.

One of the newest recruits is Clare Jones who says volunteering has been a lifechanger.

“It really gives me a sense of belonging,” she said. “It has helped with my mental health and given me a structure to work with.”

Clare has joined as a research and campaigns volunteer. “I’m interested in how different sectors do not put clients first, how sometimes profit is put above clients need. To me it is all about making a difference.” Clare, who is deaf, has been supported in her on-line training by volunteer co-ordinator Lizzie James.

“Lizzie has been a great help and you never feel alone,” said Clare.

Lizzie, who has been working with volunteers for the past two years, said: “‘I started as a volunteer myself, so I know how rewarding it is. Drop me an email, or give me a call and we can have a chat.”