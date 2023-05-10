Ceredigion Citizens Advice took part in Go The Extra Mile yesterday, a pilot event to raise funds for those at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis.
On Sunday, 14 May, staff, volunteers and trustees of the local charity walked in different parts of Ceredigion, planted a branded Citizens Advice flag and took a photo and posted it on social media as part of the national event, which is being staged by 20 local Citizens Advice throughout the UK.
“Now more than ever we need the people of Ceredigion to pull together during this cost-of-living crisis. There are hundreds of local families, neighbours, young and older people in the community who need our help,” said chief executive Juliet Morris.
“The cost-of-living crisis is having a devastating impact and causing more and more people to find themselves needing urgent advice and support. It’s stressful, isolating and frightening.
“We’re working flat out to help people find a way forward. But we’re a charity and our services are stretched – we need your help. So please get behind our fantastic walkers by giving anything you can to help us go the extra mile.”
All funds raised at the event will help the service continue to provide life-changing support to clients.