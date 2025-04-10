Anwen James is promotes Welsh through her clothing company, Ani-bendod.
She started selling Welsh jumpers and now sells various clothes, gifts and personalised goods with embroidered or printed Welsh sayings.
Anwen received support from Ceredigion Council via ARFOR, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) through Ceredigion County Council's Cynnal y Cardi Business Support Fund.
Anwen’s business, set up in 2018, is based on her husband's family farm in Bronant, near Tregaron.
The business was expanded through the construction of a purpose-built workshop, and the technological element of the business was developed with specialist equipment allowing it to work more effectively, using local builders, carpenters and technical experts and supporting the local economy.
Anwen said: "This support has enabled us as a family to be able to create a livelihood in our community securing two full-time jobs with the hope of expanding on this in the future.
“We are able to farm hand in hand with running a business in the countryside."
The business is very Welsh, and a reflection of its rural roots in Ceredigion using dialectical vocabulary embroidered on clothes.
Although Ani-bendod is an online shop with almost 6,000 online orders last year alone, their annual stand can be visited at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show in Builth Wells, the Urdd Eisteddfod and the National Eisteddfod. Another element of the business is a bespoke embroidery service for local companies, organisations and clubs.
The Welsh language is an essential element and an integral part of Ani-bendod and has already received approval from the Welsh Language Commissioner with the 'Welsh Language Proposal'.
The company works hand in hand with the Welsh Language Commissioner to ensure Welsh is a leading part of the business.
The workplace also gives individuals the opportunity to work entirely through the medium of Welsh which can be a rare experience. This is an integral element of the business as its target market is Welsh speakers and learners.
With a significant social media profile, Ani-bendod exhibits a positive attitude towards the language and raises awareness. Many non-Welsh speakers buy their clothes (which carry Welsh sayings) and this has a positive effect on the language.
Ani-bendod currently sells goods across the whole of Wales, the United Kingdom, and globally.
Through ARFOR, Ani-bendod has been able to employ a full-time apprentice.