Ceredigion comedian Esyllt Sears is back on the road with Kiri Pritchard-McLean for the second series of their comedy travel podcast showcasing the best that Wales has to offer.
Some north Wales attractions make the cut. Caffi’r Cyfnod, Glyn Jones Violin Maker, Nant Gwrtheyrn, Yr Eagles Inn, Llanuwchllyn all feature in an upcoming episode on Bala and Nant Gwrtheyrn.
‘Pod of Wales’ sees Kiri and Esyllt explore uniquely Welsh experiences, sample regional cuisine, and shoot the breeze with local characters who often bring their own laugh-out-loud comedy to the travelogue.
Last year Kiri and Esyllt practised yoga on paddleboards in New Quay, rode e bikes, went stargazing in the Elan Valley and Cambrian Mountains and spent Halloween ghost hunting around Carew Castle.
Listeners can expect more of their fun energy in the new series, where they take their dogs - Welsh Corgi Ci (Welsh for dog) and Twm the Border Collie – on tour for the first episode (already available on most streaming platforms) exploring Kiri’s native Ynys Mȏn.
This episode features Kiri and Esyllt bathing in barrels of wild seaweed at Halen Môn, sweating it out at Sawna Bach, taking in the Puffin Island Cruise; Beaumaris Castle and enjoying menus at Sandy Mount House and The Oyster Catcher.
‘Pod of Wales’ is the audio equivalent of hitching a ride around Wales, and is made in association with Visit Wales and Little Wander Productions. It provides inspiration for visitors to Wales to map out their next trip and follow in the well-researched footsteps of Kiri and Esyllt.
Esyllt said: “I always knew Wales was something special but allowing myself to be a tourist in my own country has opened my eyes to so much that I had never encountered or dared explore before.
“A little bit like dogs when they leave scent marks for other dogs wherever they go – I like to think that’s what Kiri and I have done. But in a much more sanitary way.”
The first three episodes of this series – exploring Ynys Môn, Bannau Brycheiniog and Vale of Glamorgan - are available on streaming platforms.
New episodes will drop fortnightly on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms. To find out more, hit subscribe on Pod of Wales and follow @podofwalespod on Instagram and Twitter.