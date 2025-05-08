An out of control Soviet spacecraft is set to crash into the Earth on Sunday morning - and it could hit the UK.
Scientists had estimated the Cosmos-482, a Venus lander stranded in Earth orbit since 1972, was expected to make an uncontrolled reentry between 8-13 May.
However, ESA’s Space Debris Office latest prediction sees reentry of the descent craft taking place at 8:12am UK time on Sunday.
The exact landing site is unknown, but the potential impact zone covers much of the globe between 52° north and 52° south latitude - which takes in the south of England and parts of Wales.
The probe’s robust construction-designed to survive Venus’ harsh atmosphere-means some parts, especially the titanium descent capsule, may reach the surface intact.
Space agencies are closely monitoring its descent, but most forecasts suggest it will likely fall into the ocean.
ESA said: "On 10 May, an uncontrolled reentry will take place of the so-called Cosmos-482 descent craft, a Soviet Venera landing capsule that launched 53 years ago.
"It was meant to land on Venus, but its launcher never escaped Earth’s gravity. Now, the descent craft will come down at a point between 52 degrees north and south of the equator.
"As the reentry comes closer, the predictions will become more precise in the updates."
The Cosmos-482 Descent Craft has a titanium shell designed to withstand the extreme accelerations, heat and pressure of a Venus re-entry.
Weighing approximately 500 kilograms and measuring 1 metre in diameter, it may survive and reach the ground almost intact.