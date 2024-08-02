Community groups, churches and chapels, voluntary and non profit organisations that wish to improve and increase the range of facilities, activities and opportunities within Ceredigion are encouraged to apply to the Ceredigion Community Grant Fund.
Grants are available towards the purchase of land, buildings, equipment and the upgrading of existing facilities.
Capital Grant applications are now open until 30 September with a maximum award of 50 per cent of costs or £10,000.
The Policy Grant is open for applications all year.