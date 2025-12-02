Free parking is to be offered in council-run car parks across Ceredigion on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.
Ceredigion County Council says the free parking on Saturdays in December is intended to support local businesses and encourage people to shop locally during the festive season.
Drivers will be able to park free of charge in the council’s pay-and-display car parks on Saturday, 6 December, 13 December and 20 December.
Here are all the council-run car parks in the county:
Aberaeron: Regent Street, North Beach, South Beach
Aberystwyth: Lower Park Avenue, Maesyrafon, North Road, New Promenade, Park Avenue
Cardigan: Bath House, Fairfield, Greenfield Square, Gloster Row, Mwldan, Quay Street
Lampeter: Cwmins, Rookery, Market Street
Llandysul: Porth Terrace
New Quay: Rock Street, Church Road
Tregaron: Talbot Yard
