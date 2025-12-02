Ceredigion County Council’s leader has said a council tax increase is under consideration as the authority begins seeking residents’ views as it begins preparing for next year’s budget.
Council leader Bryan Davies said: “Setting a balanced budget is proving challenging year on year, after yet another poor settlement by Welsh Government for the year ahead.
“Delivering the budget in a way that maintains our services is a balancing act, and we don’t want to compromise on the services that we offer.
“With costs going up due to the cost-of-living crisis and the impact of inflation, we’re currently facing a budget gap, and an increase in Council Tax is something we have to consider.”
