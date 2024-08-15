The A Level examination results published today by the WJEC indicate that high standards are being achieved in Ceredigion schools, the county council has said.
99% of entries for WJEC examinations were graded A*-E; 79% achieved A*-C grades; 57% were graded A*-B and 30% of the entries achieved the top ‘A-A*’ grades.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Schools’ Service, said: "Congratulations to all our students on their outstanding A Level, BTEC, and AS results! Your hard work, dedication, and resilience have truly paid off. Each one of you have shown remarkable determination and commitment, and we are incredibly proud of your achievements.
“These results are a testament to your perseverance and the support of your families, teachers, and friends. As you take the next steps in your educational and professional journeys, remember that this is just the beginning. The skills and knowledge you have gained will serve as a strong foundation for your future endeavours.”
Elen James, Chief Education Officer for Ceredigion added: “Well done and congratulations to all Ceredigion students on their outstanding A Level, BTEC, and AS results this year. We are incredibly proud of their dedication and hard work, which have led to these impressive and well-earned achievements.
“A heartfelt thank you to all the teachers and staff for their unwavering commitment to providing our students with the best educational experiences, and to all the families and carers for their support. We wish all our students the very best in their future endeavours, whether they are pursuing a university degree, an apprenticeship, or entering the world of work."