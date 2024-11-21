Two senior officers who told Cabinet members that plans to shut primary schools in Ceredigion had been backed by the Welsh Government, despite later denials by government officials, may have broken the code of conduct and could face discipline.
Chief Executive Eifion Evans and Corporate Director Barry Rees told members during a September meeting on the potential closure of four rural schools that the reports and process followed had been given Welsh Government approval.
Mr Rees told the meeting the process had been given the “seal of approval” by Welsh Government, while Mr Evans said the “Welsh Government have given us confirmation that what we have done is correct.”
Those claims were denied by Welsh Government Education Secretary Lynne Neagle in a response to Welsh language campaigners Cymdeithas yr Iaith.
While council officers and employees are not subject to the ethics and standards functions which govern elected members, the Nolan Principles of Public Life set out what is expected of government employees at all levels, which includes acting “fairly”, “in good faith” and with “honesty” and “integrity.”
Those principles are underpinned in Wales with the Ethical Standards Framework, introduced in to law as part of the Local Government Act in 2000.
In 2001, a Code of Conduct for local government employees in Wales was introduced which said the “public is entitled to expect the highest standards of conduct”.
That document forms part of Ceredigion County Council’s constitution.
“In performing their duties,” the Code of Conduct says, employees “must act with integrity, honesty, impartiality and objectivity.”
“Employees work for their employing authority and serve the whole of that authority,” the Code adds.
“They are accountable to, and owe a duty to that authority.
“They must act in accordance with the principles set out in this Code, recognising the duty of all public sector employees to discharge public functions reasonably and according to the law.”
If Mr Evans and Mr Rees did lie to members over whether assurances were received from the Welsh Government before they signed off on beginning consultations to close the four schools, then the pair would be in breach of the Code of Conduct.
Documents on Ceredigion County Council’s website say that “any breaches of this Code of Conduct may lead to disciplinary action being taken under the Council’s Disciplinary Policy.”
As council employees rather than elected members, the Chief Executive and Corporate Director are not subject to the ethics and standards functions for councillors which allow for complaints and investigations to be overseen by committee members and outside bodies including the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.
Any disciplinary action would be internal and undertaken within the council itself - leaving council employees leading any potential discipline on their bosses.