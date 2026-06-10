Ceredigion County Council has launched a consultation on its draft Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) and Reducing Restrictive Practice (RRP) Policy.
The policy has been developed to minimise the use of restrictive practices, such as physical restraint, and to support positive behaviour across social care and education services.
Cllr Alun Williams, Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing said: “Reducing the use of physical restraint by supporting positive behaviour is essential to providing safe, compassionate and person-centred care.
“We are consulting in order to ensure the new policy reflects the experiences of those both delivering and receiving services”
The consultation is open now and will close on 24 August.
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