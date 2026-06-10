Age-Friendly Ceredigion is inviting older residents to take part in a new photography competition celebrating later life and challenging age-related stereotypes.
Launching on Age Without Limits Day on 10 June, the competition will explore the theme “Challenging Ageism” and encourages people aged 50 and over living in Ceredigion to submit photographs that reflect the experiences, contributions and diversity of older people within local communities.
The competition has been organised as part of Age-Friendly Ceredigion’s work to celebrate positive ageing and support preparations for International Day of Older Persons on 1 October, when the winners will be announced.
Participants can submit up to three original photographs.
Images should not be digitally edited or AI-generated and should relate to the lives, experiences or representation of people aged 50+ living in Ceredigion.
Prizes include: First prize – £30 voucher of the winner’s choice; second prize – £20 voucher of the winner’s choice; and third prize – £10 voucher of the winner’s choice.
Winning and selected entries may also be featured in future Age-Friendly Ceredigion promotional materials, social media, press releases and community displays.
Cllr Alun Williams, Ceredigion County Council’s Older People’s Champion, said: “This competition is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the positive contributions, experiences and stories of older people across Ceredigion while also encouraging conversations about ageism and how we challenge stereotypes around ageing.
“I’d encourage people to get involved and share photographs that capture the diversity, resilience, connections and everyday experiences of older people within our communities.”
The competition closes on 3 September.
Entries should include the participant’s name, contact details, and a title or short description of the photograph.
Photographs should be submitted in JPEG or PNG format where possible.
Entries can be submitted by email to [email protected] or by post to Age-Friendly Ceredigion, Ceredigion County Council, Penmorfa, Aberaeron, SA46 0PA.
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