Residents are being asked to share their views on Ceredigion's Welsh Language Promotion Strategy 2024-2029.
The strategy sets out a vision on how Ceredigion County Council, working in collaboration with other partner organisations, will promote the Welsh language and encourage the wider use of Welsh within the local area.
Cabinet member Cllr Catrin M S Davies said: “The purpose of this strategy is to show the council’s commitment to encourage and promote the language throughout the council and outline our vision for increasing the use of the Welsh language in Ceredigion.
“The plans and projects outlined focus on areas where the Council has influence such as the Council’s workforce.”
The consultation will run for five weeks until 31 August.