Ceredigion County Council wants to use drones to crack down on anti-social behaviour, with aerial patrols carried out over trouble hotspots to catch offenders.
A report to be put before members of the council’s Corporate Resources Overview & Scrutiny Committee on 11 November says the council wants eyes in the skies to “conduct randomised, overt, high-visibility aerial patrols over designated anti-social behaviour hotspots.”
A report to be put before members said: “Over recent years, the availability and sophistication of aerial camera systems have significantly increased.
“Advances in technology, coupled with strengthened legislation, have improved the safety, reliability, and affordability of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), making them a viable and cost-effective option for commercial and public sector use.
“Many local authorities and public organisations now make extensive use of drone technology to enhance service delivery, enforcement, and operational efficiency.
“Ceredigion County Council seeks to adopt UAV technology to support a range of local authority monitoring and official inspection functions, the primary focus being on tackling Anti-Social Behaviour.
“With an emphasis on investigation and deterrence this includes, but is not limited to, conducting randomised, overt, high-visibility aerial patrols over designated antisocial behaviour hotspots, accompanied by prominent public signage to ensure transparency and awareness of monitoring and enforcement operations, and overt collection of evidence to support investigative and enforcement actions.”
The report said the drone technology could also be used to monitor health and trading standards, pollution incidents, abandoned dogs, and fly-tipping.
As well as enforcement, the drones could also be used for building inspections, planning developments, surveying, traffic monitoring, and parking enforcement.
“UAVs are particularly valuable in scenarios where access is restricted, safety risks to staff exist, or large areas require monitoring — such as investigations of dangerous structures,” the council report said.
“Aerial imagery provides accurate records of site conditions and activities, enabling enforcement teams to assess and monitor compliance more efficiently.”
The report said that the council secured funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) via the Home Office’s Anti-Social Behaviour Hotspot Response Fund in August last year.
“The funding supports the Council’s strategy to enhance anti-social behaviour enforcement through the use of modern technology,” the report said.
“A Council policy is already in place for static camera deployment.
“This report proposes a complementary policy which aims to guide our use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) as mobile camera platforms, covering deployment, data handling, and evidential standards.”
The committee are asked to support a recommendation to launch a public consultation on the council’s draft drone policy before a final decision on the move is made by Cabinet.
The policy “aims to ensure that UAV technology is utilised in a lawful, ethical, and effective manner to support a range of local authority functions, with a particular focus on enhancing public safety, improving enforcement capabilities, and increasing operational efficiency.”
“To ensure the safe and lawful operation of UAVs, Ceredigion County Council will adhere to the legislation and guidance established by the UK Civil Aviation Authority,” the report adds.
