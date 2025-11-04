North Wales Police have become the first police force in Wales to join Operation Scalis, a UK-wide initiative led by MIB (Motor Insurers’ Bureau) to tackle uninsured driving.
Operation Scalis aims to reduce the number of uninsured vehicles on the roads through targeted enforcement and driver education.
In conjunction with HGC Uned Plismona'r Ffyrdd / NWP Roads Policing Unit Op Scalis also seeks to educate drivers about the serious consequences of driving without insurance. These include a £300 fixed penalty fine, six penalty points, which can lead to automatic disqualification for new drivers, vehicle seizure and potential destruction, unlimited fines and driving bans via court referral, and a £1,000 average increase in future insurance premiums
