Multi-million pound plans have been submitted to bring a landmark hotel on Aberystwyth’s promenade - that has been boarded up ever since a fire at a neighbouring hotel caused it to close - back into use, creating 80 jobs.
The Belle Vue Hotel suffered fire damage following an arson attack at the neighbouring Belgrave Hotel in July 2018 – which has since been demolished and rebuilt.
The fire caused “extensive fire and water damage and affected the structural condition” of the Belle Vue , planning documents said, with “water ingress and extensive vandalism” occurring since it has been shut.
But now plans have been lodged with Ceredigion County Council to reinstate the Belle Vue and transform it into a “five-star hotel”.
The application follows a pre-planning consultation last year which developers said was “highly successful.”
Documents said that the proposed works include the reconstruction of the fire damaged north end of the hotel to re-establish the terrace, works to the front façade, demolition of the rear extension and its replacement with a three-storey building with fourth storey setback, creation of a swimming pool and spa facility at ground floor level, and the creation of a basement car park with entrance from Corporation Street.
The plans would create 80 new jobs when the hotel opens, as well as jobs during its construction, documents said.
Pre-planning documents detailing the proposals last year said the cost of the project is expected to be upwards of £12m, with higher end rooms going for up to £480 a night.
Planning documents said the scheme would “secure the long-term future of the building” and “deliver high quality visitor accommodation to support the local economy and re-introduce jobs on the site.”
Aberystwyth Town Council said it is “generally welcoming of the development” but raised concerns over some aspects of the design.
“Redevelopment of such a pivotal part of Aberystwyth’s north promenade provides an opportunity for renewal, while remaining true to the cultural and architectural heritage of our seaside town,” the council said.
But the council said it was “concerned” over the loss of dormer windows, and removing them would “set a precedent.”
The council welcomed plans for the underground car park which would “help to mitigate the pressures on an already overstretched parking capacity.”
Since the blaze in 2018, owners of the Belle Vue have rebuilt the section of roof adjoining the Belgrave, which was completely demolished by the fire, with sections of the supporting wall also having to be rebuilt.
That permission was granted by Ceredigion County Council planners in 2019, with work delayed due to legal issues surrounding the party wall and ongoing insurance claims.
That work included the part rebuilding of the superstructure to the north end, including the party wall, rear elevation wall and front elevation gable before the roof could be rebuilt.
The application for full planning and Listed Building Consent were submitted to Ceredigion County Council in October.
A decision on the plans will be made at a later date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.