A series of open days has been held in Aberystwyth for year 10 pupils across Ceredigion to give them experience of science careers.
AberInnovation Campus at Aberystwyth University partnered with The Big Science Project and Ceredigion County Council to deliver the open days.
Funded by The Royal Society of Chemistry, the initiative gave students a rare opportunity to experience real-world STEM careers first-hand, from hands-on technical roles to professional services within high-tech environments.
During the events, pupils visited the AberInnovation campus, met working scientists and professionals, and explored the cutting-edge bioscience research and innovation taking place in their own community.
The days were set out in a bid to “break down barriers, build aspiration, and highlight the diverse and growing range of career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” organisers said.
“This was a chance to demystify science and show young people that a career in STEM is not only exciting but also achievable,” Dr Rhian Hayward, CEO of AberInnovation said.
“We aimed to spark curiosity, answer questions, and open doors for students who might not yet see themselves in the varied roles that are available in these growing green tech sectors.
“For AberInnovation, engaging with young people is also about investing in the future of our regional innovation ecosystem.
“By inspiring the next generation of scientists, technicians, and innovators, we’re helping to build a talent pipeline that will support Ceredigion and Wales’ ambitions to lead in sustainability, biosciences, and green technology.”
Anwen Davies, Science Adviser for Ceredigion Schools, said: “We’re delighted that our Ceredigion Year 10 pupils have had an opportunity to see AberInnovation at work, highlighting the range of job opportunities linked to science, technology, engineering and mathematics as well as taking part in hands-on experiments with The Big Science Project.
“This project has certainly delivered its aims in supporting all secondary schools in Ceredigion to raise our Year 10 pupils’ confidence and aspirations in the chemical sciences, so they’re able to reach their true potential and continue their studies in the chemical sciences in their next big step whether it’s following A-levels, vocational courses, apprenticeships or employment in the chemical sciences.
“This was the first time Year 10 pupils have worked with AberInnovation and The Big Science Project and it has only been possible through outreach funding by the Chemists’ Community Fund, the Royal Society of Chemistry and Ceredigion County Council.
“It’s been an exciting project and a pleasure to collaborate with AberInnovation, The Big Science Project and most importantly our pupils.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills at Ceredigion County Council, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have supported this inspiring initiative alongside AberInnovation and The Big Science Project.
“These STEM open days have given our Year 10 pupils a unique opportunity to explore the world of science and innovation right here in Ceredigion.
“It’s initiatives like this that help unlock potential, broaden horizons, and show our young people that their future can start right here in Ceredigion.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.