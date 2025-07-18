A Ceredigion farmer has won this year’s FWGS All-Wales Big Bale competition, with competitors from all over the country taking part.
Eurig Jenkins who farms a 760 acre site at Pentrefelin, Talsarn claimed the prize.
The farm carries 412 Dairy cows with 110 in calf heifers and 110 R1’s.
Milk yield is 5708 (484MS) per cow with a stocking rate of 1.78 cows/ha. Three cuts of silage are taken from May to August using a McHale Fusion Baler using film on film technology.
330 acres taken for first and second cut and 280 for third cut.
Total yield was 2926 tonnes. Some Hay is also purchased.
Wilting period is no more than 24 hours on any cut and Ecobale additive is used on all cuts. Silage analysis reported was 39% DM, ME 11.8 MJ/KgDM, D Value of 73.8% and Crude Protein of 17.5%.
Dr Dave Davies Lead judge said: “Eurig knows his figures which is a must if farms want to improve and move forward. The knives were engaged in the baler to give a chop length of 4-6cm and he has moved away from the traditional net to hold the bale together.”
The runner up was Roger Jones Trenichol Farm, Llandeloy.
The judges were Dr Dave Davies, technical judge; Stuart Anthony (Sponsor judge), BPI-Silotite; and Mark Rowlands Bryn Llys Borth - Winner of the competition season 2023-2024.
Dave Davies, Lead Judge said: “The first and second places did stand-out from the other 3, by merit of their silage quality for the stock they were feeding and their utilisation of the silage minimising the nutrient supply from other sources”.
The over-all winner, was awarded at the FWGS Awards Dinner in Aberystwyth and will be acknowledged again in a special ceremony at the Royal Welsh Show.
