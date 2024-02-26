Final decisions on a 2024/25 budget for Ceredigion which will see huge tax hikes, fee rises and service cuts will be made today.
On Thursday, 29 February Ceredigion County Council’s Full Council will meet to sign off the county’s budget.
The draft budget, which is likely to see a more than 11 per cent council tax rise for residents along with rising fees for facilities such as public toilets and parking, has been the subject of intense scrutiny in a series of meetings throughout February.
Plans include limiting black bag collections, the closure of a waste site, ceasing pest control services, along with bringing in cash by introducing parking on Aberystwyth promenade
The Cambrian News has reported extensively on the draft proposals, which originally called for a more than 13 per cent rise in council tax amid a “nightmare” budget where an £18m financial black hole needed to be filled due to inflation, rising costs and falling real terms funding.