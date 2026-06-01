Ceredigion councillors will interview candidates for a £90,000 a year lead officer role within social services in the county.
At a special meeting of the council on Friday, 5 June, members will interview candidates and appoint a new Corporate Lead Officer - Porth Gofal.
The job description outlined in information packs will see the new officer “deputise for the Statutory Director of Social Services when required” and be the “lead advisor to the Council on all matters relating to Residential and Day Care Services; Integrated Triage and Assessment; and Targeted and Short-term Services.”
Corporate Lead Officer roles attract a salary within the pay band of £88,853 to £94,961 a year.
The interview process will be held behind closed doors.
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