Ceredigion councillors will interview candidates for a £90,000 a year lead officer role within social services on 11 June.
A special meeting of the council on 5 June where members were due to interview candidates and appoint a new Corporate Lead Officer - Porth Gofal was cancelled, with the behind closed doors interview process now set to be held on Thursday.
The job description will see the new officer “deputise for the Statutory Director of Social Services when required” and be the “lead advisor to the Council on all matters relating to Residential and Day Care Services; Integrated Triage and Assessment; and Targeted and Short-term Services.”
Corporate Lead Officer roles attract a salary within the pay band of £88,853 to £94,961 a year.
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