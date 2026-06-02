Welsh Water’s website reported a 3-hour 45-minute spill at the Llanrhystud storm overflow outlet upstream of Llanrhystud beach on one of the hottest days of the year.
The 25 May Bank Holiday had young families out enjoying the sun, with many attending the Ceredigion beach.
Those checking Welsh Water’s website were alarmed by the reported spillage, which is only meant to occur during periods of extreme rain.
Residents launched a petition amassing 346 signatures against the “distgusting” spill, which, if it had occurred, could have put bathers at risk.
Welsh Water has since announced it was a false positive due to a faulty sensor - no spills actually occurred that day.
A spokesperson said: “We’re aware of reports relating to a spill event at the storm overflow.
“Following investigation, we can confirm this was a false alarm caused by a faulty sensor, and there was no actual discharge from the overflow.
“This has not discharged since 12 March.
“Our teams have identified the issue and are taking steps to resolve the sensor fault.
“We appreciate concerns being raised and will continue to investigate any reports thoroughly.”
The petition called on Welsh Water, MP Ben Lake and Ceredigion Council Planning Department to act on the “structural failures” that have caused a lack of faith in the water company and regulators.
2025 data ranked Ceredigion Preseli as the area that received the most hours of sewage overflow in England and Wales.
This follows widespread failures and breaches of environmental permits, causing Welsh Water to be fined hundreds of thousands in 2025 and 2026.
Cardigan’s water works were revealed to have been discharging 58 per cent of days between 2018-2023 without the works being at full capacity.
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