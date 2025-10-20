A call for Ceredigion County Council to stress it does not wish to be involved in companies connected with Israel during the ongoing Gaza crisis through its pension fund, which has some £1.5m invested, is to be heard later this week.
A notice of motion, proposed by Cllr Endaf Edwards and seconded by Cllr Wyn Evans, to be heard at Ceredigion County Council’s meeting on Thursday will say: “The ongoing and deeply concerning conflict in Gaza has led to significant loss of innocent life and widespread humanitarian suffering.
“Despite a temporary ceasefire in January 2025, hostilities have resumed, and conditions on the ground continue to deteriorate.”
A petition calling for residents in Ceredigion to give the proposal their support has attracted 285 signatures.
The motion goes on to say: “This council further notes: The Dyfed Pension Fund has confirmed that approximately £1.5 million – around 0.04 per cent of its total assets – is directly invested in companies based in Israel.
“This council believes: Public sector pension fund investments in Ceredigion and across Wales should not support war crimes, human rights violations, or breaches of international law, regardless of financial returns.
“While the Dyfed Pension Fund Committee operates independently of Ceredigion County Council’s political structures, council has the right to express its views on matters of ethical concern.
“Ceredigion County Council should strive to be a leader in responsible and ethical investment, reflecting its core values of justice, sustainability, and international solidarity.”
It asks: “This council resolves: To reaffirm Ceredigion’s commitment to ethical governance and global justice, aligning local decision-making with principles of sustainability and respect for international law.
“To express, in the strongest terms, that it does not wish to be associated with companies potentially complicit in war crimes or human rights violations.
“To write to the Welsh Pension Partnership, conveying these concerns and requesting a review of current investments, with consideration for divestment in line with fiduciary duties, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks, and its Responsible Investment Strategy.
“To request that the Dyfed Pension Fund and Welsh Pension Partnership strengthen their ethical investment policies, ensuring robust due diligence before any investment-particularly regarding potential complicity in human rights violations.
“To call on the Dyfed Pension Fund Committee and Welsh Pension Partnership to regularly review and publicly report on progress toward divestment from unethical holdings, and to provide transparency on how ethical considerations are integrated into investment decisions.”
The notice of motion will be heard at the 23 October meeting.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.