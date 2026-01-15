A public consultation on Ceredigion County Council’s controversial plans to replace a storm damaged bridge has begun, sparking safety concerns for all.
Plascrug footbridge suffered storm damage in 2021. Despite being in dire need of repair and unsuitable for wheelchairs, pushchairs and bikes, it has remained in use, providing a vital link to three schools - Plascrug, Ysgol Gymraeg and Penweddig - as well as Aberystwyth Rugby Club, the cemetery, park, and Plascrug Leisure Centre.
The council has now put together three options for a new bridge. All include Active Travel Network aims to make journeys on foot or by bike easier, particularly for those who don’t currently walk or cycle often, and people who use mobility aids, but two of those options have sparked safety concerns for children and staff at Plascrug School, as well as the general public.
Option A, favoured by the school, would see a new and improved bridge built at the site of the existing one situated between Plascrug and the rugby Club.
Options B and C would see a new bridge built directly over school grounds.
In a letter to parents and guardians, Headteacher Carol Macy said: “We have been informed there will be three bridge proposals: one in its current location and two that would significantly impact the school.
“We as a governing body and staff are opposed to any bridge plans over the school as we see this as a serious safeguarding risk, and it also takes away valuable play space from our pupils in an area which the school community has spent hours of time and effort improving over the past few years with the help of several grants and team work.
“We believe the preferred option is to rebuild the bridge, in line with current active travel requirements in its current location.
“We would appreciate your support in completing the consultation to voice your opinions for our school community, especially the pupils and for future children who will attend Plascrug Community School.”
In 2024, Plascrug became the first school in Ceredigion to win a Sustrans Gold Active Travel School Award. In 2025, the transformation of Plascrug school’s grounds into a wildlife haven and valuable community space was recognised with Keep Wales Tidy’s inaugural Uniting for Environmental Impact award, and Parentkind’s UK-wide Primary School PTA of the Year award for “developing its outdoor environments with pupil input, involving volunteers, and promoting environmental education”. The school was also shortlisted for a Caru Ceredigion Community Organisation Award in December 2025.
The footbridge consultation opened with a public engagement event in the council’s Canolfan Rheidol building in Aberystwyth on 14 January. Concerned Plascrug parents attended, confronting council staff about the dangers of options B and C, which would give easier access to photograph children playing outside, drop items directly on to children, staff and the play area below, and climb down into school grounds.
But members of the public with no connection to the school also attended the event to express their worries for the public if option B or C go ahead.
Many were worried about people hiding behind bends in the proposed bridges, the safety of people walking on them at night, people hiding behind pillars on the ground, and the safety of those at the school.
Penparcau councillor Carl Worrall fears for constituents and Plascrug School pupils and staff. He said: “Where the bridge is now is brilliant. Everything is close by, the three schools, Plascrug, Gymraeg and Penweddig, the cemetery, the leisure centre, rugby club, etc. By taking the bridge further away from these places [options B and C’s entrance/exit point would be nearer to the park] I think people, especially those with mobility issues, will give up using it, and neglect the leisure centre and their exercise, etc.
“Options B and C mean people will have to walk further to the schools, and people will have a really elongated walk to visit the cemetery and other facilities in that area.”
He added: “If I was a parent at that school I'd be very worried about having an open bridge where people can drop anything over the top directly on to the children and their play area.
“It’s got to be Option A, where the bridge is now, but improved, and surely they can work with Network Rail to create a manned crossing to maintain access while Option A is built.”
The council’s website page about the bridge scheme states: “Ceredigion County Council is planning improvements to the bridge crossing the railway line at Plascrug, Aberystwyth.
“The bridge is an important link to local schools and leisure facilities, helping people avoid a much longer trip through the town centre or via Llanbadarn. The bridge was first built 20 years ago, and it’s now busier than ever.
“A new bridge needs to meet modern design standards. It also needs to be wider to handle the current number of users and the expected increase in the future as more people choose to walk, wheel or cycle.
“There are some challenges because of the surrounding development, and we’ve come up with several design options. Each has its own benefits and drawbacks, and we want to hear what you think.”
The consultation will be open until 25 February. The chosen replacement bridge will need Welsh Government funding to be completed.
You can download a copy of the survey at https://shorturl.at/8NG9V, or collect a paper copy from your local library or leisure centre, by calling 01545 570881 or emailing [email protected].
If there are any issues, you can also contact Ymgynghoriaeth Gwynedd Consultancy at [email protected] or 01286 679426.
