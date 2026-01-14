A Penrhyndeudraeth man has appeared in court charged with endangering safety by driving a tractor and trailer in front of an oncoming train at a level crossing.
Rhodri ap Gwyn, of Hafod y Wern, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.
The 53-year-old is charged with endangering the sfatey of a person conveyed by railway by driving a tractor and trailer in front of an oncoming train at a level crossing without having first sought permission to cross at Penrhyndeudraeth railway station on 17 August last year.
No plea was entered at the hearing.
Ap Gwyn will next appear before Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 9 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail.
