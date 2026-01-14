Did you hear a loud bang over the Aberystwyth area on Monday afternoon?
Several people have reported hearing a double bang in the Aberystwyth, Bow Street and Borth at around 3pm on Monday afternoon, with several suspecting it was a sonic boom.
No activity was scheduled in Cardigan Bay, with MOD Aberporth not testing at all this week in the Cardigan Bay Danger Area.
No seismic activity was recorded on Monday afternoon either.
One local resident said: “The bangs felt like they shook the house, almost like an earthquake.
“I checked to see if anything had fallen from the walls to cause a thud.”
An RAF spokesperson said: "I can confirm that there was no RAF Quick Reaction Alert on Monday which would have had meant RAF Typhoons taking off from either RAF Lossiemouth or RAF Coningsby."
The spokesperson did add however, that it is possible the bang was caused by an American jet.
He added: "While rare, occasionally military aircraft complete supersonic flight over land as part of Operational Quick Reaction Alert missions in Defence of the United Kingdom.
"Supersonic flight over land is rare and only authorised in exceptional circumstances, Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft can be cleared for such flights for operational reasons in defence of the UK.
"Based on location, it is possible that this was an aircraft preparing to fly in the Mach Loop. It is possible it may have been a USAFE aircraft. We do not comment on the air activity of other nations."
Several jets have been seen over the skies of mid Wales this week.
The Mach Loop is world famous for low-level flight training, giving an up close view of fighter jets as they tackle the valley of the Talyllyn Pass.
The Cardigan Bay Danger Area covers 6,500 square kilometres of Cardigan Bay from sea level to unlimited height.
