A Harlech man who made more than 13,500 indecent images and videos of children will be sentenced in Crown Court later this month.

Andrew Bowlzer, of 3 Islwyn, Moreia Terrace, Tryfar, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.

The 61-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to making a total of 13,544 indecent images and videos of children in Harlech between 8 December 2018 and 25 October 2023.

5,656 of the images and videos were of the most serious Category A.

Bowlzer also admitted a charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child over the same dates.

Bowlzer is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 30 January.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that sentencing date.