RHOS yr Hafod at Cross Inn has been presented with two awards, crowing it the West Wales Pub of the Year and West Wales Cider Pub of the Year.
The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) West Wales Area Organiser Steve Brady presented the awards to Angharad and Paul Hywel-Jacobs on Thursday 3 July.
The pub was packed with local CAMRA members, including CAMRA Wales Director Chris Charters, and regular customers, some of whom were attending the book club or the board games night which were both taking place in the pub that evening.
“The quality and condition of the real ale and cider are an essential part of any CAMRA award but a pub needs to excel in many other areas to win our pub of the year awards,” said Steve.
“An important one of these criteria is the role that a pub plays in its local community and it is very clear to me that the Rhos yr Hafod is at the beating heart of its community.”
The Rhos yr Hafod hosts a range of events and other activities. These include board games nights, quizzes, folk music sessions, a book club for Welsh learners, and a summer beer and music festival which takes place on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 August this year. The pub is also the base for a monthly community café which is run by local residents.
The hand pumps offer a constantly-changing range of real ale from Welsh breweries, and a display of pump clips hangs above the bar to promote the barrels waiting in the cellar. At least two bag-in-box real ciders are served along with a large choice of bottled real cider from Welsh producers.
The Rhos yr Hafod pub successfully beat off competition from Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire to win the West Wales awards.
