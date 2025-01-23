As Ceredigion County Council pushes ahead with plans for a near 10 per cent rise in council tax for residents, an independent assessment has found that it is a “well-run local authority.”
The council, which has seen backlash from residents and businesses over several cost-cutting and money making proposals over the past 12 months, found that it was doing an “excellent” job in its own self-assessment of performance.
Now, a report from an independent panel of assessors commissioned by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has found that “considering the current high service demands and very challenging financial pressures, Ceredigion County Council is a well-run local authority.”
“The council has clear and effective leadership with strong relationships across the political and officer executive and wider structures and that the council is delivering its functions effectively in light of the significant financial, strategic, and operational pressures it is dealing with on a daily basis,” the report found.
While the council has “effective governance and reporting arrangements in place”, the report found, “to ensure the ongoing viability of the council and to ensure its future autonomy and identity, a greater consensus across the council chamber needs to be achieved by improving every elected member’s understanding of, and engagement with, the extent and reality of the financial challenges that Ceredigion faces.”
The report said that the council has “demonstrated it has made effective and efficient use of resources to date” and has “effective governance arrangements in place.”
The report said: “The council has identified their own financial challenges and considers that it is disadvantaged by some elements of the funding formula, financial reporting, and the inconsistent application of funding floor mechanisms.
“The council recognises that it may not have the medium-term funding needed to sustain itself in its current form and it may have to make more difficult decisions because of the likely financial pressures.
“There is strong evidence that the council is prepared to tackle contentious issues in this regard.”
The panel raised concerns and recommended improvements in areas including social care and partnership working.
The report said that panel members heard of several issues with the council’s customer services contact centre, ‘Clic’, and said the council “should consider how to address a recurring theme of ineffective communication across the authority.”
The panel also found there was “something of a disconnect between backbench members and the executive/senior leadership teams which needs to be addressed.”
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of the Council said: “The results of this independent performance panel are very encouraging.
“We received a very thorough assessment by an external panel of peers which has provided us with a reassurance that our procedures are effective and that the council is well run.
The new duty to undertake a Panel Performance Assessment was introduced via Welsh Government legislation.
It requires that a Panel Performance Assessment is carried out once in every election cycle to provide an independent and external perspective on how the council is meeting the performance requirements.