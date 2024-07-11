Ceredigion-wide season tickets, a new facility in Aberystwyth, and standardising fees will all be introduced as Ceredigion County Council targets income of £1.7m from its pay and display car parks.
Members of the council’s Thriving Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Thursday, 11 July heard the measures the county council is proposing to meet the budget requirement from car parks approved earlier this year.
The committee heard that there will be winners and losers” but standardising fees will be “fairer for everyone” and will lower costs for many people.
The new Ceredigion Long Stay Car Park Season Ticket will allow holders to park in any of the council’s owned car park throughout the county – apart from North Road in Aberystwyth where the car park is “limited” and “stricter controls” are needed.
The “simplification” of car parking charges, will see all vehicles in all council car parks paying the same rate – ranging from £2.50 to £6.50.
In many areas, the changes will see a reduction in parking charges.
The meeting heard that “no economic assessment to the wider impacts” of the plan has been made.
The plans also include extending Maesyrafon car park into the disused former Arriva bus depot to add an extra 150 parking spaces.
The Gloster Row car park in Cardigan will change from a Pay and Display Car Park to a Season Ticket holder only car park, while the town’s Pendre car park will change from a permit holder car park to a short term pay and display car park.
The council also wants to reduce the frequency of changes to parking fees, with proposals to review fees every three or five years instead of annually.
The changes are subject to public consultation, with any final decision to be made by the council’s Cabinet.