From the uphills of Ceredigion to living rooms across the land, Teifi Trees has been bringing Christmas cheer for more than three decades.
The Rees’ multi-generational family farm raises beef, sheep, and Christmas trees in Ceredigion— all while preserving the natural beauty of their land.
Under the care of Jeff, Mags and eldest son Dan, the farm specialises in Fraser Firs, celebrated for their dense, triangular shape and nostalgic festive fragrance.
Innovation and sustainability are central to Teifi Christmas Trees’ approach.
A flock of Shropshire Sheep grazes among the trees, naturally managing weeds and supporting a thriving, balanced ecosystem.
Each year, the family and a team of local farmers work tirelessly to nurture, prune, and harvest the trees — a process that takes several years of dedication to ensure every tree reaches its perfect festive form.
“We’re proud to carry on a family tradition of providing high-quality Christmas trees,” said Jeff Rees, owner of Teifi Christmas Trees.
“It all started with my father, my brother Dewi, and me — and I hope to see it continue for many more generations.”
You may recognise some familiar faces on the pitches.
Deian Rees, the youngest son, has returned home after travelling to manage a second year at Morrisons Carmarthen, and son-in-law Owen runs the site at Morrisons Llanishen.
While family friend Nick is once again the friendly face at the well-established Morrisons Aberystwyth site for a second consecutive year.
Trees will be available at those sites from 22 November.
