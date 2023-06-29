Oriel Haywire on King Street in Llandysul has made three art kits available for people to hire for free for a day.
Gallery owner Sue Dewhurst explained why: “I wanted people to have a free day out, exploring all Llandysul has to offer from an artist’s perspective.
“I think there is a lot to choose from fabulous architecture, a gorgeous park, or a beautiful stretch of the Teifi river as well as great cafes, pubs and takeaways for refreshments or a picnic.”
The idea is that people can borrow a kit for free (there is a £5 returnable deposit) then wander around the town to decide where they would like to sketch or paint.
The kits contain various artist-quality materials, a copy of Llandysul walks but also a watercolour postcard book, so the finished painting can be posted to a friend.
Oriel Haywire opened recently and is the studio/gallery of artist Sue and wood carver Dave Parry. Sue paints farm-themed colourful canvases and the Owd Lasses cheeky vignettes of the older generation.
Both Sue and Dave have worked in community arts and know the therapeutic benefits for health and well-being of sitting calmly and sketching.
“Sometimes to view somewhere even very familiar through fresh eyes is all it takes to reset a busy mind,” said Dave.
If you would like to participate in this free activity, either contact Sue during Oriel Haywire opening hours (10am to 4pm on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday; Wednesday by appointment) on 07787 328249 or call in to the gallery.
Booking is essential. All under-16s to be accompanied by a responsible adult.