Work on a cycle path connecting Waunfawr with IBERS is set to be completed by the summer, Ceredigion County Council has said.
Work on the active travel path has been taking place over the last two years, with one stretch completed in Spring last year, but still fenced off.
The side road connecting the A487 and A4159 has been closed since September while work is carried out on that phase of the path, which is due to be completed 'soon' according to council officials.
This work had been expected to be completed by 5 January.
Work on the junction at Comins Coch is due to start in February with an aim of completion by the summer.
Giving an update, a council spokesperson said: "Ceredigion County Council have been working in partnership with officers from Welsh Government and the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NMWTRA) who are leading on delivery of the ‘Phase 2’ section adjacent to the A487. Construction works are programmed to commence in February at the TRA487 / C1007 (Dorglwyd Junction) near Comins Coch and aims to be completed by summer 2026.
"This work will see completion of the ‘Phase 2’ section of new shared use path alongside the A487 between Comins Coch and the junction with the C1010 (towards Penrhyn-coch). The C1007 road into Comins Coch will be closed to enable this construction work and once finished will help to enhance road safety at Dorglwyd Junction where the layout will also be improved as part of this scheme.
"Ceredigion County Council also report that work on the new shared use path construction between IBERS crossroads and Splash Cottages on the C1010, within the ‘Phase 3’ section, will be completed soon. Further works are programmed later in 2026 to complete the construction of the shared use path link along the C1010 within ‘Phase 3’, subject to Welsh Government’s approval of the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee’s (CJC) Regional Transport Delivery Plan."
Cllr Shelley Childs, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “It’s great to hear news that this long-distance active travel route is progressing with further works also due soon.
“The scale of this scheme has required significant planning and coordination between all stakeholders due to various engineering challenges encountered along this route.
“We've been working hard to seek Welsh Government approval on the Mid Wales CJC’s Regional Transport Delivery Plan so that funding can be secured to complete this scheme by the end of 2026.
“I know that many residents of Penrhyn-coch, Bow Street and beyond are excited to see this walking and cycling link into Aberystwyth Town completed – it will provide a safer and more sustainable travel friendly way to help connect these communities.
“I'm also very happy to see improvements to the Dorglwyd junction, which will ensure a safer passageway for both Active Travel users and motorists alike.”
