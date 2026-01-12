The streets of Aberystwyth look set to change again with retail closures and moves on the cards.
New Look on Great Darkgate Street has already shut down, and Trespass on Terrace Road looks set to follow, according to posters in their window.
Shoppers looked worried last week when The Works, next door to Trespass, also displayed closing down posters, but it is believed that this shop is likely to move to a bigger location rather than close down for good.
Meanwhile, the Castle Hotel on South Road is up for sale, marking the end of an era and an uncertain future for the popular pub.
New Look closed its doors for the final time on Sunday, 11 January. A New Look spokesperson did not confirm the number of job losses at the store, directing people to use their website instead.
The spokesperson said: “Our store in Aberystwyth is set close on 11 January.
“We would like to thank all of our colleagues and the local community for their support over the years.
“We hope customers continue to shop with us online at newlook.com, where our full product ranges can be found.”
Although no confirmation has been received by Trespass press office, their Aberystwyth branch on Terrace Road has posters in the window announcing the store there will close on Friday, 30 January.
Next door to Trespass, The Works also has closing down posters on display, but closer inspection reveals plans to relocate to 8-10 North Parade, a site formerly occupied by Lloyds Pharmacy.
The Works press office said they could not comment on the move at present.
Meanwhile, the Castle Hotel remains on the market with Morgan & Davies for £450,000.
Described as a “Victorian local hotel and landmark building”, the “renowned historic town coastal hotel and bar” has nine bedrooms.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.