Rendez-vous Dance present their sizzling cabaret/dance show, ‘The Monocle’ at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 13 February (7.30pm).
‘The Monocle’ is described as a fast-paced, contemporary dance and music production dedicated to the legendary Parisian club, Le Monocle, one of the best kept secrets in the glamorous underworld of Paris in the 1930s.
Created by the award-winning choreographer - and former member of the National Dance Company Wales - Mathieu Geffré, founder and Artistic Director of Rendez-Vous Dance, the 2026 tour follows public demand after sell-out tours in 2023 and 2024.
‘The Monocle’ celebrates the all-but forgotten history of the notorious club where glamorous lesbians could dine, dance, sing and socialise without fear of persecution. Within its decadent but stylish walls, secrecy was paramount, affairs were commonplace, lifelong friendships were cemented, stories were told…and the band played on. Although war was on the horizon, it was an era of glamour, jazz, dressing up, dressing down, secret passions, sex and cocktails.
Mathieu said: “I’m very much looking forward to returning to Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s main theatre where I performed many times with the National Dance Company Wales (between 2012 and 2015). Returning as a maker is deeply personal, reconnecting with the local community and showing the artistic growth that has led to ‘The Monocle’. This is also the Welsh premiere of the production, which makes it all the more exciting.”
Rendez-Vous’s seven-strong cast tell stories of the Monocle’s community through a mix of sensual choreography, passionate drama and the live singing of the early-jazz singer, Imogen Banks. Imogen will be singing an array of classic songs made famous by the likes of Edith Piaf, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, Nina Simone and more. Songs include Love Me or Leave Me, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Easy to Love, La Vie en Rose, You Go To My Head, The Very Thought of You, East of the Sun and West of the Moon.
Mathieu added: “The beauty of ‘The Monocle’ is how effortlessly it has welcomed a broad and diverse audience. While the show offers a strong sense of entertainment, it also carries an educational and quietly political weight, particularly in drawing attention to the disappearance of safe spaces within our community.
“One of the most moving parts of the tour has been meeting members of the lesbian community who shared how deeply the work resonated with them. Audiences come to ‘The Monocle’ for many reasons: some are drawn to the highly physical, virtuosic dance; others are enticed by the cabaret influences; and many are simply curious about the world and the history the work explores. Ultimately, this is a show for everyone. It’s entertaining, informative, political…and a joyful celebration of identity.”
But did he have doubts about making the work?
“I did indeed!” he said. Especially when it comes to tell a lesbian story. I often asked myself: Do I have the right to tell this story? Is this cultural theft? Will I be doing more harm than good? I’ve never cared so deeply about getting something right as we did this story.”
