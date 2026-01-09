Rendez-Vous’s seven-strong cast tell stories of the Monocle’s community through a mix of sensual choreography, passionate drama and the live singing of the early-jazz singer, Imogen Banks. Imogen will be singing an array of classic songs made famous by the likes of Edith Piaf, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, Nina Simone and more. Songs include Love Me or Leave Me, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Easy to Love, La Vie en Rose, You Go To My Head, The Very Thought of You, East of the Sun and West of the Moon.