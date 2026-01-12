The line-up of soloists is outstanding. Three have appeared previously with the choir - popular tenor Stephen Anthony Brown, especially. Mezzo Stephanie Windsor-Lewis and baritone James Cleverton also made great impressions in recent concerts. This will be brilliant American soprano Katherine Blumenthal’s Aberystwyth debut - something to look forward to, indeed. All four are hugely experienced international artists, happy to perfom in Aberystwyth because they know how special the Choral Society’s concerts are.