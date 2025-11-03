North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has launched a public consultation on how the service will continue to prevent and respond to fires and other emergencies in North Wales.
Mike Plant, Head of Planning, Performance and Transformation, launched the authority’s consultation on its new 'Community Risk Management Plan’ (CRMP) which runs from 2024 to 2029, on the fire service’s social media pages.
The CRMP aims to identify risks facing the community and describes how the authority will manage those risks, and continue to prevent and respond to fires and other emergencies.
This is the third implementation plan and contains the authority’s objectives for 2026-27.
The closing date is midnight on 14 December.
